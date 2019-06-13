Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 13, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 16 14 .533
Lake Erie 14 14 .500 1
Windy City 14 16 .467 2
Joliet 11 18 .379
Washington 9 22 .290
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 19 10 .655
Southern Illinois 17 12 .586 2
Evansville 17 13 .567
River City 16 13 .552 3
Gateway 14 15 .483 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Florence 8, Schaumburg 2

Evansville 6, Windy City 1

Southern Illinois 8, Washington 3

Lake Erie 4, Joliet 3

River City 4, Gateway 1

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

