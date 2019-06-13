At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 16 14 .533 — Lake Erie 15 14 .517 ½ Windy City 14 16 .467 2 Joliet 11 19 .367 5 Washington 9 22 .290 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 19 10 .655 — Southern Illinois 17 12 .586 2 Evansville 17 13 .567 2½ River City 17 13 .567 2½ Gateway 14 16 .467 5½

___

Thursday’s Games

Florence 8, Schaumburg 2

Evansville 6, Windy City 1

Southern Illinois 8, Washington 3

Advertisement

Lake Erie 4, Joliet 3

River City 4, Gateway 1

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.