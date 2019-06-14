At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 16 14 .533 — Schaumburg 16 14 .533 — Windy City 14 16 .467 2 Joliet 11 19 .367 5 Washington 9 22 .290 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 19 11 .633 — Southern Illinois 17 12 .586 1½ Evansville 17 13 .567 2 River City 17 13 .567 2 Gateway 14 16 .467 5

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie 5, Florence 4

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

