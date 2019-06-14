|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Schaumburg
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Windy City
|14
|16
|.467
|2
|Joliet
|11
|19
|.367
|5
|Washington
|9
|22
|.290
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Southern Illinois
|17
|12
|.586
|1½
|River City
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Evansville
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Gateway
|14
|16
|.467
|5
___
Lake Erie 5, Florence 4
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.