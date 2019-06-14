Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

June 14, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 16 14 .533
Schaumburg 16 14 .533
Windy City 14 16 .467 2
Joliet 11 19 .367 5
Washington 9 22 .290
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 19 11 .633
Southern Illinois 17 12 .586
River City 17 13 .567 2
Evansville 17 13 .567 2
Gateway 14 16 .467 5

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie 5, Florence 4

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Federal employees perceive more harassment, discrimination in recent years, MSPB says

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.