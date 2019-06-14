|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|17
|14
|.548
|—
|Lake Erie
|16
|14
|.533
|½
|Windy City
|15
|16
|.484
|2
|Joliet
|11
|20
|.355
|6
|Washington
|10
|22
|.313
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Southern Illinois
|18
|12
|.600
|1
|Evansville
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|River City
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|Gateway
|14
|17
|.452
|5½
___
Lake Erie 5, Florence 4
Schaumburg 6, Evansville 3
Southern Illinois 5, River City 4
Washington 12, Joliet 0
Windy City 10, Gateway 2
Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
