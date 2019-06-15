Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 15, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 17 14 .548
Lake Erie 16 14 .533 ½
Windy City 15 16 .484 2
Joliet 11 20 .355 6
Washington 10 22 .313
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 19 11 .633
Southern Illinois 18 12 .600 1
River City 17 14 .548
Evansville 17 14 .548
Gateway 14 17 .452

___

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

