|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|Lake Erie
|16
|15
|.516
|½
|Windy City
|16
|16
|.500
|1
|Joliet
|11
|21
|.344
|6
|Washington
|11
|22
|.333
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Southern Illinois
|19
|12
|.613
|1
|Evansville
|18
|14
|.563
|2½
|River City
|17
|15
|.531
|3½
|Gateway
|14
|18
|.438
|6½
___
Florence 2, Lake Erie 0
Washington 5, Joliet 3
Southern Illinois 4, River City 3
Evansville 7, Schaumburg 6
Windy City 5, Gateway 1
Washington at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.