Frontier League

June 16, 2019 10:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 16 15 .516
Windy City 17 16 .515
Schaumburg 17 16 .515
Washington 12 22 .353
Joliet 11 22 .333 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 20 11 .645
Southern Illinois 19 12 .613 1
Evansville 19 14 .576 2
River City 17 15 .531
Gateway 14 19 .424 7

Sunday’s Games

Washington 4, Joliet 2

Lake Erie at Florence, ppd.

River City at Southern Illinois, ppd.

Evansville 3, Schaumburg 2, 6 innings

Windy City 5, Gateway 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

