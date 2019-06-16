|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|Windy City
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Schaumburg
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Washington
|12
|22
|.353
|5½
|Joliet
|11
|22
|.333
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Southern Illinois
|19
|12
|.613
|1
|Evansville
|19
|14
|.576
|2
|River City
|17
|15
|.531
|3½
|Gateway
|14
|19
|.424
|7
___
Washington 4, Joliet 2
Lake Erie at Florence, ppd.
River City at Southern Illinois, ppd.
Evansville 3, Schaumburg 2, 6 innings
Windy City 5, Gateway 2
No games scheduled
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
