At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 16 15 .516 — Schaumburg 17 16 .515 — Windy City 17 16 .515 — Washington 12 22 .353 5½ Joliet 11 22 .333 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 20 11 .645 — Southern Illinois 19 12 .613 1 Evansville 19 14 .576 2 River City 17 15 .531 3½ Gateway 14 19 .424 7

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.