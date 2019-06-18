Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frontier League

June 18, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 17 15 .531
Windy City 17 16 .515 ½
Schaumburg 17 16 .515 ½
Washington 12 23 .343
Joliet 11 22 .333
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 20 12 .625
Southern Illinois 19 12 .613 ½
Evansville 20 14 .588 1
River City 18 15 .545
Gateway 14 20 .412 7

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville 5, Washington 4

Lake Erie 3, Gateway 2

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:32 p.m.

River City 4, Florence 0

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

