At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 17 15 .531 — Windy City 17 17 .500 1 Schaumburg 17 17 .500 1 Joliet 12 22 .353 6 Washington 12 23 .343 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 20 12 .625 — Southern Illinois 20 12 .625 — Evansville 20 14 .588 1 River City 18 15 .545 2½ Gateway 14 20 .412 7

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville 5, Washington 4

Lake Erie 3, Gateway 2

Joliet 2, Schaumburg 1

River City 4, Florence 0

Southern Illinois 3, Windy City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

