|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|Windy City
|17
|17
|.500
|1
|Schaumburg
|17
|17
|.500
|1
|Joliet
|12
|22
|.353
|6
|Washington
|12
|23
|.343
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Southern Illinois
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Evansville
|20
|14
|.588
|1
|River City
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|Gateway
|14
|20
|.412
|7
___
Evansville 5, Washington 4
Lake Erie 3, Gateway 2
Joliet 2, Schaumburg 1
River City 4, Florence 0
Southern Illinois 3, Windy City 2
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 1 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
