Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

June 19, 2019 7:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 17 15 .531
Schaumburg 17 17 .500 1
Windy City 17 17 .500 1
Joliet 12 22 .353 6
Washington 12 23 .343
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Illinois 20 12 .625
Florence 20 12 .625
Evansville 20 14 .588 1
River City 18 15 .545
Gateway 14 20 .412 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at River City, ppd.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, ppd.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1 p.m.

Florence at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, Game 2, TBD

Southern Illinois at Windy City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, Game 2, TBD

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.