At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 17 16 .515 — Windy City 17 17 .500 ½ Schaumburg 17 17 .500 ½ Joliet 12 22 .353 5½ Washington 12 23 .343 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 20 12 .625 — Southern Illinois 20 12 .625 — Evansville 20 14 .588 1 River City 18 15 .545 2½ Gateway 15 20 .429 6½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at River City, ppd.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, ppd.

Evansville at Washington, 7:08 p.m.

Advertisement

Gateway 3, Lake Erie 2

Schaumburg 3, Joliet 0

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1 p.m.

Florence at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, Game 2, TBD

Southern Illinois at Windy City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, Game 2, TBD

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.