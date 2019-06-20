Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 20, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 17 16 .515
Schaumburg 18 17 .514
Windy City 17 17 .500 ½
Washington 13 23 .361
Joliet 12 23 .343 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 20 12 .625
Southern Illinois 20 12 .625
Evansville 20 15 .571
River City 18 15 .545
Gateway 15 20 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at River City, ppd.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, ppd.

Washington 4, Evansville 0

Gateway 3, Lake Erie 2

Schaumburg 3, Joliet 0

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1 p.m.

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 8:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

