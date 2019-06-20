|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Lake Erie
|17
|16
|.515
|½
|Windy City
|17
|17
|.500
|1
|Washington
|13
|23
|.361
|6
|Joliet
|12
|24
|.333
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Illinois
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Florence
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Evansville
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|River City
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|Gateway
|15
|20
|.429
|6½
___
Schaumburg 4, Joliet 3
Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, ppd.
Evansville at Washington, ppd.
Florence at River City, 8:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:35 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
