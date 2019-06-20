Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

June 20, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 19 17 .528
Lake Erie 17 16 .515 ½
Windy City 17 17 .500 1
Washington 13 23 .361 6
Joliet 12 24 .333 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Illinois 20 12 .625
Florence 20 12 .625
Evansville 20 15 .571
River City 18 15 .545
Gateway 15 20 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 4, Joliet 3

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Gateway at Lake Erie, ppd.

Evansville at Washington, ppd.

Florence at River City, 8:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.