At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 19 17 .528 — Lake Erie 17 16 .515 ½ Windy City 17 18 .486 1½ Washington 13 23 .361 6 Joliet 12 24 .333 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Southern Illinois 21 12 .636 — Florence 21 12 .636 — Evansville 20 15 .571 2 River City 18 16 .529 3½ Gateway 15 20 .429 7

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 4, Joliet 3

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, ppd.

Evansville at Washington, ppd.

Southern Illinois 10, Windy City 4, 7 innings

Florence 5, River City 2, 7 innings

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

