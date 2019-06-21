At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 19 17 .528 — Lake Erie 17 16 .515 ½ Windy City 17 19 .472 2 Washington 13 23 .361 6 Joliet 12 24 .333 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Southern Illinois 22 12 .647 — Florence 22 12 .647 — Evansville 20 15 .571 2½ River City 18 17 .514 4½ Gateway 15 20 .429 7½

___

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.