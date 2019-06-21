Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 21, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 19 17 .528
Lake Erie 17 16 .515 ½
Windy City 17 19 .472 2
Washington 13 23 .361 6
Joliet 12 24 .333 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Illinois 22 12 .647
Florence 22 12 .647
Evansville 20 15 .571
River City 18 17 .514
Gateway 15 20 .429

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

