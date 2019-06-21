|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Lake Erie
|17
|16
|.515
|½
|Windy City
|17
|19
|.472
|2
|Washington
|13
|23
|.361
|6
|Joliet
|12
|24
|.333
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Southern Illinois
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Evansville
|20
|15
|.571
|2½
|River City
|18
|17
|.514
|4½
|Gateway
|15
|20
|.429
|7½
___
Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
