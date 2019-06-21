|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Lake Erie
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|Windy City
|17
|20
|.459
|3
|Washington
|14
|23
|.378
|6
|Joliet
|13
|24
|.351
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Southern Illinois
|22
|13
|.629
|1
|Evansville
|20
|16
|.556
|3½
|River City
|18
|18
|.500
|5½
|Gateway
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
___
Florence 5, Gateway 4
Lake Erie 7, Evansville 3
Schaumburg 7, Southern Illinois 3
Joliet 6, River City 5
Washington 10, Windy City 5
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
