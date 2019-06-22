Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 22, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 20 17 .541
Lake Erie 18 16 .529 ½
Windy City 17 20 .459 3
Washington 14 23 .378 6
Joliet 13 24 .351 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 23 12 .657
Southern Illinois 22 13 .629 1
Evansville 20 16 .556
River City 18 18 .500
Gateway 15 21 .417

Saturday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

