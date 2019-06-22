At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 20 17 .541 — Lake Erie 18 16 .529 ½ Windy City 17 20 .459 3 Washington 14 23 .378 6 Joliet 13 24 .351 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 23 12 .657 — Southern Illinois 22 13 .629 1 Evansville 20 16 .556 3½ River City 18 18 .500 5½ Gateway 15 21 .417 8½

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 8, Gateway 5

Evansville 7, Lake Erie 3

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

