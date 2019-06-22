|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Lake Erie
|18
|17
|.514
|1
|Windy City
|17
|21
|.447
|3½
|Washington
|15
|23
|.395
|5½
|Joliet
|13
|25
|.342
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Southern Illinois
|22
|13
|.629
|1½
|Evansville
|21
|16
|.568
|3½
|River City
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|Gateway
|15
|22
|.405
|9½
___
Florence 8, Gateway 5
Evansville 7, Lake Erie 3
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
River City 3, Joliet 1
Washington 7, Windy City 0
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 10:35 a.m.
