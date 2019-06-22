At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 21 17 .553 — Lake Erie 18 17 .514 1½ Windy City 17 21 .447 4 Washington 15 23 .395 6 Joliet 13 25 .342 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 24 12 .667 — Southern Illinois 22 14 .611 2 Evansville 21 16 .568 3½ River City 19 18 .514 5½ Gateway 15 22 .405 9½

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 8, Gateway 5

Evansville 7, Lake Erie 3

Schaumburg 12, Southern Illinois 11

River City 3, Joliet 1

Washington 7, Windy City 0

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

