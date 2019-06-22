Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frontier League

June 22, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 21 17 .553
Lake Erie 18 17 .514
Windy City 17 21 .447 4
Washington 15 23 .395 6
Joliet 13 25 .342 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 24 12 .667
Southern Illinois 22 14 .611 2
Evansville 21 16 .568
River City 19 18 .514
Gateway 15 22 .405

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 8, Gateway 5

Evansville 7, Lake Erie 3

Schaumburg 12, Southern Illinois 11

River City 3, Joliet 1

Washington 7, Windy City 0

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

