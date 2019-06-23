At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 22 17 .564 — Lake Erie 18 18 .500 2½ Windy City 17 22 .436 5 Washington 16 23 .410 6 Joliet 13 26 .333 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 24 12 .667 — Southern Illinois 22 15 .595 2½ Evansville 22 16 .579 3 River City 20 18 .526 5 Gateway 15 22 .405 9½

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Southern Illinois 4

River City 5, Joliet 3

Evansville 3, Lake Erie 2

Advertisement

Washington 6, Windy City 4

Gateway at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.