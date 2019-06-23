Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 23, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 22 17 .564
Lake Erie 18 18 .500
Windy City 17 22 .436 5
Washington 16 23 .410 6
Joliet 13 26 .333 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 25 12 .676
Southern Illinois 22 15 .595 3
Evansville 22 16 .579
River City 20 18 .526
Gateway 15 23 .395 10½

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Southern Illinois 4

River City 5, Joliet 3

Evansville 3, Lake Erie 2

Washington 6, Windy City 4

Florence 5, Gateway 3

Monday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

