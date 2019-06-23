|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Lake Erie
|18
|18
|.500
|2½
|Windy City
|17
|22
|.436
|5
|Washington
|16
|23
|.410
|6
|Joliet
|13
|26
|.333
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Southern Illinois
|22
|15
|.595
|3
|Evansville
|22
|16
|.579
|3½
|River City
|20
|18
|.526
|5½
|Gateway
|15
|23
|.395
|10½
Schaumburg 5, Southern Illinois 4
River City 5, Joliet 3
Evansville 3, Lake Erie 2
Washington 6, Windy City 4
Florence 5, Gateway 3
Gateway at Florence, 10:35 a.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
