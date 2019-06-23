At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 22 17 .564 — Lake Erie 18 18 .500 2½ Windy City 17 22 .436 5 Washington 16 23 .410 6 Joliet 13 26 .333 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 25 12 .676 — Southern Illinois 22 15 .595 3 Evansville 22 16 .579 3½ River City 20 18 .526 5½ Gateway 15 23 .395 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Southern Illinois 4

River City 5, Joliet 3

Evansville 3, Lake Erie 2

Advertisement

Washington 6, Windy City 4

Florence 5, Gateway 3

Monday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.