Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

June 25, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 22 18 .550
Lake Erie 19 18 .514
Windy City 17 23 .425 5
Washington 16 24 .400 6
Joliet 13 26 .333
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 26 12 .684
Southern Illinois 23 15 .605 3
Evansville 23 16 .590
River City 20 18 .526 6
Gateway 15 24 .385 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie 5, Washington 2

Southern Illinois 11, Windy City 0

Evansville 6, Schaumburg 0

Advertisement

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Florence at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Gateway at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.