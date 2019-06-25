At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 22 18 .550 — Lake Erie 19 18 .514 1½ Windy City 17 23 .425 5 Washington 16 24 .400 6 Joliet 13 27 .325 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 27 12 .692 — Southern Illinois 23 15 .605 3½ Evansville 23 16 .590 4 River City 20 18 .526 6½ Gateway 15 24 .385 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie 5, Washington 2

Southern Illinois 11, Windy City 0

Evansville 6, Schaumburg 0

Advertisement

Florence 12, Joliet 7

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Florence at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Gateway at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.