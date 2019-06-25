Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

June 25, 2019 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 22 18 .550
Lake Erie 19 18 .514
Windy City 17 23 .425 5
Washington 16 24 .400 6
Joliet 13 27 .325 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 27 12 .692
Southern Illinois 23 15 .605
Evansville 23 16 .590 4
River City 20 18 .526
Gateway 15 24 .385 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie 5, Washington 2

Southern Illinois 11, Windy City 0

Evansville 6, Schaumburg 0

Advertisement

Florence 12, Joliet 7

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Florence at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Gateway at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.