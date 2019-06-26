Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 26, 2019 9:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 22 18 .550
Lake Erie 19 19 .500 2
Windy City 17 23 .425 5
Washington 17 24 .415
Joliet 14 27 .341
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 27 13 .675
Southern Illinois 23 15 .605 3
Evansville 23 16 .590
River City 20 18 .526 6
Gateway 15 24 .385 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 9, Lake Erie 4

Joliet 5, Florence 1

Gateway at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Southern Illinois, ppd.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

