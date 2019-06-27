At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 22 19 .537 — Lake Erie 19 19 .500 1½ Windy City 17 23 .425 4½ Washington 17 24 .415 5 Joliet 14 27 .341 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 27 13 .675 — Southern Illinois 23 15 .605 3 Evansville 24 16 .600 3 River City 21 19 .525 6 Gateway 16 25 .390 11½

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 9, Lake Erie 4

Joliet 5, Florence 1

River City 5, Gateway 2, 7 innings

Windy City at Southern Illinois, ppd.

Evansville 5, Schaumburg 0

Gateway 6, River City 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

