|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Lake Erie
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|Windy City
|18
|23
|.439
|4
|Washington
|17
|24
|.415
|5
|Joliet
|14
|27
|.341
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Evansville
|24
|16
|.600
|3
|Southern Illinois
|23
|16
|.590
|3½
|River City
|21
|19
|.525
|6
|Gateway
|16
|25
|.390
|11½
___
Windy City 6, Southern Illinois 5, 7 innings
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City 4, Gateway 0
Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 9:35 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
