At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 22 20 .524 — Lake Erie 19 20 .487 1½ Windy City 18 23 .439 3½ Washington 18 24 .429 4 Joliet 14 27 .341 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 27 13 .675 — Evansville 25 16 .610 2½ Southern Illinois 23 16 .590 3½ River City 22 19 .537 5½ Gateway 16 26 .381 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 6, Southern Illinois 5, 7 innings

Washington 5, Lake Erie 4

Evansville 7, Schaumburg 2

River City 4, Gateway 0

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

