|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Lake Erie
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Windy City
|18
|23
|.439
|3½
|Washington
|18
|24
|.429
|4
|Joliet
|14
|27
|.341
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Evansville
|25
|16
|.610
|2½
|Southern Illinois
|23
|16
|.590
|3½
|River City
|22
|19
|.537
|5½
|Gateway
|16
|26
|.381
|12
___
Windy City 6, Southern Illinois 5, 7 innings
Washington 5, Lake Erie 4
Evansville 7, Schaumburg 2
River City 4, Gateway 0
Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Southern Illinois, 9:35 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
