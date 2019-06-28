Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

June 28, 2019 12:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 22 20 .524
Lake Erie 19 20 .487
Windy City 19 23 .452 3
Washington 18 24 .429 4
Joliet 14 28 .333 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 28 13 .683
Evansville 25 16 .610 3
Southern Illinois 23 17 .575
River City 22 19 .537 6
Gateway 16 26 .381 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 6, Southern Illinois 5, 7 innings

Washington 5, Lake Erie 4, 11 innings

Evansville 7, Schaumburg 2

Advertisement

River City 4, Gateway 0

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Florence 11, Joliet 3

Windy City 3, Southern Illinois 0, 7 innings

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.