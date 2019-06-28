At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 22 20 .524 — Lake Erie 19 20 .487 1½ Windy City 19 23 .452 3 Washington 18 24 .429 4 Joliet 14 28 .333 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 28 13 .683 — Evansville 25 16 .610 3 Southern Illinois 23 17 .575 4½ River City 22 19 .537 6 Gateway 16 26 .381 12½

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 6, Southern Illinois 5, 7 innings

Washington 5, Lake Erie 4, 11 innings

Evansville 7, Schaumburg 2

River City 4, Gateway 0

Florence 11, Joliet 3

Windy City 3, Southern Illinois 0, 7 innings

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

