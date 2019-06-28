|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Lake Erie
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Windy City
|19
|23
|.452
|3
|Washington
|18
|25
|.419
|4½
|Joliet
|15
|28
|.349
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Evansville
|25
|16
|.610
|3
|Southern Illinois
|23
|17
|.575
|4½
|River City
|22
|19
|.537
|6
|Gateway
|16
|26
|.381
|12½
___
Joliet 7, Washington 4
Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
