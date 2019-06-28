At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 22 21 .512 — Lake Erie 20 20 .500 ½ Windy City 19 24 .442 3 Washington 18 25 .419 4 Joliet 15 28 .349 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 29 13 .690 — Evansville 25 17 .595 4 Southern Illinois 24 17 .585 4½ River City 23 19 .548 6 Gateway 16 27 .372 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Joliet 7, Washington 4

River City 8, Evansville 1

Florence 3, Schaumburg 1

Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 3

Lake Erie 6, Windy City 1

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

