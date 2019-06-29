Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

June 29, 2019 1:13 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 22 21 .512
Lake Erie 20 20 .500 ½
Windy City 19 24 .442 3
Washington 18 25 .419 4
Joliet 15 28 .349 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 29 13 .690
Evansville 25 17 .595 4
Southern Illinois 24 17 .585
River City 23 19 .548 6
Gateway 16 27 .372 13½

Friday’s Games

Joliet 7, Washington 4

River City 8, Evansville 1

Florence 3, Schaumburg 1

Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 3

Lake Erie 6, Windy City 1

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

