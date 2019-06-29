|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|22
|21
|.512
|—
|Lake Erie
|20
|20
|.500
|½
|Windy City
|19
|24
|.442
|3
|Washington
|18
|25
|.419
|4
|Joliet
|15
|28
|.349
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Evansville
|25
|17
|.595
|4
|Southern Illinois
|24
|17
|.585
|4½
|River City
|23
|19
|.548
|6
|Gateway
|16
|27
|.372
|13½
___
Joliet 7, Washington 4
River City 8, Evansville 1
Florence 3, Schaumburg 1
Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 3
Lake Erie 6, Windy City 1
Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.