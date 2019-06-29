|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|22
|22
|.500
|—
|Lake Erie
|20
|21
|.488
|½
|Windy City
|20
|24
|.455
|2
|Washington
|19
|25
|.432
|3
|Joliet
|15
|29
|.341
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|Evansville
|25
|17
|.595
|4½
|Southern Illinois
|24
|17
|.585
|5
|River City
|23
|19
|.548
|6½
|Gateway
|16
|27
|.372
|14
___
Florence 5, Schaumburg 2
Windy City 2, Lake Erie 1
Washington 3, Joliet 0
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, cancelled
Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, cancelled
Lake Erie at Windy City, cancelled
River City at Evansville, cancelled
Joliet at Washington, cancelled
Southern Illinois at Gateway, cancelled
