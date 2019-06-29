At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 22 22 .500 — Lake Erie 20 21 .488 ½ Windy City 20 24 .455 2 Washington 19 25 .432 3 Joliet 15 29 .341 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 30 13 .698 — Evansville 25 17 .595 4½ Southern Illinois 24 17 .585 5 River City 23 19 .548 6½ Gateway 16 27 .372 14

Saturday’s Games

Florence 5, Schaumburg 2

Windy City 2, Lake Erie 1

Washington 3, Joliet 0

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, cancelled

Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, cancelled

Lake Erie at Windy City, cancelled

River City at Evansville, cancelled

Joliet at Washington, cancelled

Southern Illinois at Gateway, cancelled

