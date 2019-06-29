Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

June 29, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 22 22 .500
Lake Erie 20 21 .488 ½
Windy City 20 24 .455 2
Washington 19 25 .432 3
Joliet 15 29 .341 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 30 13 .698
Evansville 25 17 .595
Southern Illinois 24 17 .585 5
River City 23 19 .548
Gateway 16 27 .372 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 5, Schaumburg 2

Windy City 2, Lake Erie 1

Washington 3, Joliet 0

Advertisement

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, cancelled

Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florence at Schaumburg, cancelled

Lake Erie at Windy City, cancelled

River City at Evansville, cancelled

Joliet at Washington, cancelled

Southern Illinois at Gateway, cancelled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.