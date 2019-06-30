At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 22 22 .500 — Lake Erie 20 21 .488 ½ Windy City 20 24 .455 2 Washington 19 25 .432 3 Joliet 15 29 .341 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 30 13 .698 — Evansville 26 17 .605 4 Southern Illinois 25 17 .595 4½ River City 23 20 .535 7 Gateway 16 28 .364 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 5, Schaumburg 2

Windy City 2, Lake Erie 1

Washington 3, Joliet 0, 6 innings

Evansville 6, River City 4

Southern Illinois 7, Gateway 6

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

