Frontier League

June 30, 2019 1:42 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 22 22 .500
Lake Erie 20 21 .488 ½
Windy City 20 24 .455 2
Washington 19 25 .432 3
Joliet 15 29 .341 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 30 13 .698
Evansville 26 17 .605 4
Southern Illinois 25 17 .595
River City 23 20 .535 7
Gateway 16 28 .364 14½

Saturday’s Games

Florence 5, Schaumburg 2

Windy City 2, Lake Erie 1

Washington 3, Joliet 0, 6 innings

Evansville 6, River City 4

Southern Illinois 7, Gateway 6

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

