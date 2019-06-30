|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|22
|22
|.500
|—
|Lake Erie
|20
|21
|.488
|½
|Windy City
|20
|24
|.455
|2
|Washington
|19
|25
|.432
|3
|Joliet
|15
|29
|.341
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|Evansville
|26
|17
|.605
|4
|Southern Illinois
|25
|17
|.595
|4½
|River City
|23
|20
|.535
|7
|Gateway
|16
|28
|.364
|14½
___
Lake Erie at Windy City, ppd.
Joliet at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
