Galaxy-FC Cincinnati, Sums

Los Angeles 2 0—2 FC Cincinnati 0 0—0

First half_1, Los Angeles, Boateng, 1, 12th minute; 2, Los Angeles, Alvarez, 2, 15th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Araujo, 57th; Boateng, 80th. FC Cincinnati, Bertone, 61st; Hagglund, 79th.

Advertisement

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Jose Da Silva; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Dave Gantar.

A_32,250.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Julian Araujo, Diego Polenta, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng (Efrain Alvarez, 82nd), Joe Corona, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Emil Cuello, 89th); Favio Alvarez (Servando Carrasco, 69th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Nick Hagglund, Justin Hoyte; Fatai Alashe (Caleb Stanko, 53rd), Frankie Amaya, Leonardo Bertone, Emmanuel Ledesma, Kekuta Manneh, Victor Ulloa; Rashawn Dally (Corben Bone, 73rd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.