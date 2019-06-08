Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Germany-China Sums

June 8, 2019 3:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Rennes, France

China 0 0—0
Germany 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Germany, Giulia Gwinn, 66th minute.

Shots_Germany 18, China 4.

Shots On Goal_Germany 5, China 1.

Advertisement

Yellow Cards_Germany, Lena Oberdorf, 82nd. China, Wang Shanshan, 12th; Yang Li, 44th; Liu Shanshan, 50th; Wang Shuang, 71st.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Offsides_Germany 3, China 1.

Fouls Committed_Germany 7, China 19.

Corner Kicks_Germany 8, China 3.

Referee_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin, Canada. Assistant Referees_Princess Brown, Jamaica; Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing, Jamaica; Massimiliano Irrati, Italy. 4th Official_Lucila Venegas, Mexico.

A_15,283.

Lineups

Germany: Laura Benkarth, Merle Frohms, Almuth Schult; Sara Doorsoun, Johanna Elsig, Lena Goessling, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Leonie Maier, Verena Schweers, Carolin Simon (Lena Oberdorf, 46th); Sara Daebritz, Linda Dallmann, Svenja Huth (Lea Schuller, 86th), Turid Knaak, Melanie Leupolz (Lina Magull, 63rd), Lina Magull, Dzsenifer Marozsan; Klara Buehl, Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller.

        Agencies offer mixed messages on telework during summer Metro closures

China: Xu Huan, Peng Shimeng, Bi Xiaolin; Wu Haiyan, Li Jiayue, Liu Shanshan, Li Wen, Wang Yan, Wang Ying, Lin Yuping; Luo Guiping, Han Peng, Zhang Rui, Tan Ruyin, Yao Wei (Wang Shuang, 46th), Liu Yanqiu; Song Duan, Lou Jiahui (Tan Ruyin, 33rd), Yang Li (Song Duan, 69th), Wang Shanshan, Wang Shuang, Gu Yasha, Li Ying.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.