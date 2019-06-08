Germany-China Sums

Rennes, France

China 0 0—0 Germany 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Germany, Giulia Gwinn, 66th minute.

Shots_Germany 18, China 4.

Shots On Goal_Germany 5, China 1.

Yellow Cards_Germany, Lena Oberdorf, 82nd. China, Wang Shanshan, 12th; Yang Li, 44th; Liu Shanshan, 50th; Wang Shuang, 71st.

Offsides_Germany 3, China 1.

Fouls Committed_Germany 7, China 19.

Corner Kicks_Germany 8, China 3.

Referee_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin, Canada. Assistant Referees_Princess Brown, Jamaica; Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing, Jamaica; Massimiliano Irrati, Italy. 4th Official_Lucila Venegas, Mexico.

A_15,283.

Lineups

Germany: Laura Benkarth, Merle Frohms, Almuth Schult; Sara Doorsoun, Johanna Elsig, Lena Goessling, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Leonie Maier, Verena Schweers, Carolin Simon (Lena Oberdorf, 46th); Sara Daebritz, Linda Dallmann, Svenja Huth (Lea Schuller, 86th), Turid Knaak, Melanie Leupolz (Lina Magull, 63rd), Lina Magull, Dzsenifer Marozsan; Klara Buehl, Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller.

China: Xu Huan, Peng Shimeng, Bi Xiaolin; Wu Haiyan, Li Jiayue, Liu Shanshan, Li Wen, Wang Yan, Wang Ying, Lin Yuping; Luo Guiping, Han Peng, Zhang Rui, Tan Ruyin, Yao Wei (Wang Shuang, 46th), Liu Yanqiu; Song Duan, Lou Jiahui (Tan Ruyin, 33rd), Yang Li (Song Duan, 69th), Wang Shanshan, Wang Shuang, Gu Yasha, Li Ying.

