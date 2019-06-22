Germany-Nigeria Sums

Grenoble, France

Nigeria 0 0—0 Germany 2 1—3

First half_1, Germany, Alexandra Popp 1 (Lina Magull), 20th minute; 2, Germany, Sara Daebritz 2, 27th.

Second half_3, Germany, Lea Schuller 0, 82nd.

Shots_Germany 12, Nigeria 9.

Shots On Goal_Germany 4, Nigeria 1.

Yellow Cards_Germany, Alexandra Popp, 32nd; Svenja Huth, 56th. Nigeria, Evelyn Nwabuoku, 26th; Desire Oparanozie, 61st; Rasheedat Ajibade, 82nd.

Offsides_Germany 3, Nigeria 0.

Fouls Committed_Germany 16, Nigeria 15.

Corner Kicks_Germany 13, Nigeria 5.

Referee_Yoshimi Yamashita, Japan. Assistant Referees_Naomi Teshirogi, Japan; Makoto Bozono, Japan.

A_17.988.

Lineups

Germany: Almuth Schult; Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Verena Schweers (Carolin Simon, 46th); Sara Daebritz, Svenja Huth, Melanie Leupolz (Klara Buehl, 46th), Lina Magull (Lena Oberdorf, 69th); Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller.

Nigeria: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Chidinma Okeke; Halimatu Ayinde, Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rasheedat Ajibade, 46th), Ngozi Okobi; Chinwendu Ihezuo (Chinaza Uchendu, 76th), Uchenna Kanu (Alice Ogebe, 84th), Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega.

