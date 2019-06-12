Listen Live Sports

Germany-Spain Sums

June 12, 2019 4:07 pm
 
Valenciennes, France

Spain 0 0—0
Germany 1 0—1

First half_1, Germany, Sara Daebritz 1, 42nd minute.

Second half_None.

Shots_Germany 15, Spain 16.

Shots On Goal_Germany 8, Spain 2.

Yellow Cards_Germany, Verena Schweers, 63rd.

Offsides_Germany 4, Spain 3.

Fouls Committed_Germany 11, Spain 10.

Corner Kicks_Germany 2, Spain 7.

Referee_Kateryna Monzul, Ukraine. Assistant Referees_Maryna Striletska, Ukraine; Oleksandra Ardasheva, Ukraine.

A_20,761.

Lineups

Germany: Almuth Schult; Sara Doorsoun, Lena Goessling (Melanie Leupolz, 80th), Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich (Klara Buehl, 46th), Verena Schweers; Sara Daebritz, Svenja Huth; Lena Oberdorf (Lina Magull, 65th), Alexandra Popp.

Spain: Sandra Panos; Marta Corredera, Maria Leon, Irene Paredes, Marta Torrejon; Silvia Meseguer (Patricia Guijarro, 66th), Alexia Putellas (Aitana Bonmati, 77th), Virginia Torrecilla; Mariona Caldentey (Lucia Garcia, 59th), Nahikari Garcia, Jennifer Hermoso.

