Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 11, Diamondbacks 5

June 22, 2019 1:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 J.Dyson cf 4 1 1 0
Ystrzms rf 5 1 1 0 K.Marte 2b 2 0 2 1
Sndoval 3b 1 1 1 0 I.Vrgas pr-2b 2 1 1 1
Lngoria ph-3b 2 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 0
Belt 1b 3 3 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 1 1
Vogt c 5 1 2 1 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 3 2 4 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 0
A.Dckrs lf 5 1 3 6 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 4 1 2 0
Smrdzja p 3 0 0 0 Clarke p 1 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 1 0 0 0
Austin ph 1 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0
D.Rdrig p 0 0 0 0 K.Cron ph 1 0 0 0
Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 11 11 11 Totals 35 5 10 5
San Francisco 024 000 401—11
Arizona 001 400 000— 5

E_B.Crawford (8). DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Sandoval (15), Vogt 2 (9), B.Crawford (12), C.Kelly 2 (12). 3B_A.Dickerson (1), K.Marte (4). HR_Pillar (9), A.Dickerson (1), Ahmed (6). SB_J.Dyson (17). S_McFarland (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija W,4-6 6 9 5 5 1 5
Moronta 1 0 0 0 1 0
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1
D.Rodriguez 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Will.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Clarke L,1-3 3 7 6 6 2 3
McFarland 3 1 2 2 1 2
Andriese 2 2 2 2 1 2
A.Bradley 1 1 1 1 1 1

Clarke pitched to 1 batter in the 4th

Clarke pitched to 0 batter in the 4th

Advertisement

McFarland pitched to 0 batter in the 4th

Clarke pitched to 0 batter in the 4th

McFarland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Clarke (Sandoval), by Samardzija (A.Jones).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:09. A_29,312 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.