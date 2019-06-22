Listen Live Sports

Giants 11, Diamondbacks 5

June 22, 2019 1:04 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .237
Yastrzemski rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .260
Sandoval 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .291
a-Longoria ph-3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Belt 1b 3 3 0 0 2 0 .230
Vogt c 5 1 2 1 0 2 .259
Pillar cf 4 3 2 4 1 0 .238
Dickerson lf 5 1 3 6 0 2 .250
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Samardzija p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .105
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 11 11 11 5 8
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
J.Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .258
Marte 2b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .309
1-Vargas pr-2b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .267
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .290
Jones rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .273
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .258
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .268
C.Kelly c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .262
Clarke p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
McFarland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Totals 35 5 10 5 3 9
San Francisco 024 000 401—11 11 1
Arizona 001 400 000— 5 10 0

a-grounded out for Sandoval in the 4th. b-grounded out for Moronta in the 8th. c-struck out for Bradley in the 9th.

1-ran for Marte in the 3rd.

E_Crawford (8). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Sandoval (15), Vogt 2 (9), Crawford (12), C.Kelly 2 (12). 3B_Dickerson (1), Marte (4). HR_Pillar (9), off Clarke; Dickerson (1), off Clarke; Ahmed (6), off Samardzija. RBIs_Vogt (8), Pillar 4 (37), Dickerson 6 (8), Marte (51), Jones (40), Ahmed 2 (32), Vargas (14). SB_J.Dyson (17). S_McFarland.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Panik, Belt, Dickerson, Crawford, Samardzija); Arizona 4 (Jones 2, Escobar 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 14; Arizona 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Crawford, Longoria. GIDP_Longoria, Jones.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt); Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Vargas, Walker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, W, 4-6 6 9 5 5 1 5 95 4.23
Moronta 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.84
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.73
Rodriguez 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.96
Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 6 2.08
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clarke, L, 1-3 3 7 6 6 2 3 71 6.48
McFarland 3 1 2 2 1 2 39 5.68
Andriese 2 2 2 2 1 2 27 5.12
Bradley 1 1 1 1 1 1 13 5.29

Clarke pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

McFarland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-0, McFarland 1-0, Andriese 2-2. HBP_Clarke (Sandoval), Samardzija (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:09. A_29,312 (48,519).

