Giants 11, Diamondbacks 5

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Sandoval 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|a-Longoria ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Belt 1b
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Vogt c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Pillar cf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.238
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|3
|6
|0
|2
|.250
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Samardzija p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|11
|11
|11
|5
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Marte 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|1-Vargas pr-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Clarke p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|McFarland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|3
|9
|San Francisco
|024
|000
|401—11
|11
|1
|Arizona
|001
|400
|000—
|5
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Sandoval in the 4th. b-grounded out for Moronta in the 8th. c-struck out for Bradley in the 9th.
1-ran for Marte in the 3rd.
E_Crawford (8). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Sandoval (15), Vogt 2 (9), Crawford (12), C.Kelly 2 (12). 3B_Dickerson (1), Marte (4). HR_Pillar (9), off Clarke; Dickerson (1), off Clarke; Ahmed (6), off Samardzija. RBIs_Vogt (8), Pillar 4 (37), Dickerson 6 (8), Marte (51), Jones (40), Ahmed 2 (32), Vargas (14). SB_J.Dyson (17). S_McFarland.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Panik, Belt, Dickerson, Crawford, Samardzija); Arizona 4 (Jones 2, Escobar 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 14; Arizona 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Crawford, Longoria. GIDP_Longoria, Jones.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt); Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Vargas, Walker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 4-6
|6
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|95
|4.23
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.84
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.73
|Rodriguez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.96
|Smith
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2.08
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke, L, 1-3
|3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|71
|6.48
|McFarland
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|39
|5.68
|Andriese
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|5.12
|Bradley
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|5.29
Clarke pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
Clarke pitched to 0 batter in the 4th.
McFarland pitched to 0 batter in the 4th.
Clarke pitched to 0 batter in the 4th.
McFarland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-0, McFarland 1-0, Andriese 2-2. HBP_Clarke (Sandoval), Samardzija (Jones).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:09. A_29,312 (48,519).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.