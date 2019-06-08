Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 2, Dodgers 1

June 8, 2019 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf-cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .225
Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .278
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .365
Freese 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .292
b-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260
e-Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Seager ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .258
Hernandez cf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050
c-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 11
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .247
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .228
Austin lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sandoval ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .285
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pillar rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .213
Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .210
Garcia c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Solano ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yastrzemski lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Totals 30 2 7 2 2 4
Los Angeles 000 000 010—1 6 0
San Francisco 000 002 00x—2 7 0

a-singled for Pomeranz in the 5th. b-struck out for Freese in the 7th. c-grounded out for Kershaw in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Watson in the 8th. e-flied out for Pederson in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 6. HR_Taylor (5), off Watson. RBIs_Taylor (21), Pillar (28), Crawford (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Seager 2); San Francisco 1 (Panik). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Longoria. LIDP_Turner. GIDP_Pillar, Garcia.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Freese), (Hernandez, Seager, Muncy); San Francisco 1 (Belt).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, L, 5-1 7 6 2 2 1 4 95 3.14
Floro 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 2.78
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz 5 3 0 0 1 7 92 7.16
Moronta, W, 3-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.14
Dyson, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.70
Watson, H, 11 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 2.66
Smith, S, 14-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.28

WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:31. A_35,157 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.