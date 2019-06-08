Giants 2, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf-cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .225 Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .278 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .365 Freese 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .292 b-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 e-Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Seager ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .258 Hernandez cf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050 c-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 1 6 1 2 11

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .247 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .228 Austin lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sandoval ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .285 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pillar rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .213 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .210 Garcia c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Solano ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yastrzemski lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Totals 30 2 7 2 2 4

Los Angeles 000 000 010—1 6 0 San Francisco 000 002 00x—2 7 0

a-singled for Pomeranz in the 5th. b-struck out for Freese in the 7th. c-grounded out for Kershaw in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Watson in the 8th. e-flied out for Pederson in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 6. HR_Taylor (5), off Watson. RBIs_Taylor (21), Pillar (28), Crawford (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Seager 2); San Francisco 1 (Panik). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Longoria. LIDP_Turner. GIDP_Pillar, Garcia.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Freese), (Hernandez, Seager, Muncy); San Francisco 1 (Belt).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, L, 5-1 7 6 2 2 1 4 95 3.14 Floro 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 2.78 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz 5 3 0 0 1 7 92 7.16 Moronta, W, 3-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.14 Dyson, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.70 Watson, H, 11 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 2.66 Smith, S, 14-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.28

WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:31. A_35,157 (41,915).

