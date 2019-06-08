Giants 2, Dodgers 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.365
|Freese 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|e-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Hernandez cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|c-Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Austin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sandoval ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Pomeranz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Solano ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yastrzemski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|2
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|00x—2
|7
|0
a-singled for Pomeranz in the 5th. b-struck out for Freese in the 7th. c-grounded out for Kershaw in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Watson in the 8th. e-flied out for Pederson in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 6. HR_Taylor (5), off Watson. RBIs_Taylor (21), Pillar (28), Crawford (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Seager 2); San Francisco 1 (Panik). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Longoria. LIDP_Turner. GIDP_Pillar, Garcia.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Freese), (Hernandez, Seager, Muncy); San Francisco 1 (Belt).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 5-1
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|95
|3.14
|Floro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.78
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|92
|7.16
|Moronta, W, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.14
|Dyson, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.70
|Watson, H, 11
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.66
|Smith, S, 14-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.28
WP_Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:31. A_35,157 (41,915).
