...

Giants 2, Dodgers 1

June 8, 2019 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Tylor lf-cf 4 1 1 1 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0
Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 2 0 Belt 1b 3 1 1 0
J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 4 1 2 0
Bllnger rf 3 0 0 0 Austin lf 3 0 0 0
Freese 1b 2 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Pderson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 0 0 0 0
C.Sager ss 4 0 2 0 Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan cf-2b 4 0 0 0 Pillar rf 4 0 1 1
A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 1
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 3 0 0 0
Ru.Mrtn ph 1 0 0 0 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Pmeranz p 1 0 0 0
Solano ph 1 0 1 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Ystrzms lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 30 2 7 2
Los Angeles 000 000 010—1
San Francisco 000 002 00x—2

DP_Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 6. HR_C.Taylor (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw L,5-1 7 6 2 2 1 4
Floro 1 1 0 0 1 0
San Francisco
Pomeranz 5 3 0 0 1 7
Moronta W,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Dyson H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Watson H,11 1 2 1 1 0 0
Smith S,14-14 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:31. A_35,157 (41,915).

