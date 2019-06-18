Giants 3, Dodgers 2

|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Austin ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Beaty 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freese ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Will.Sm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Belt lf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Vogt c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beede p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ystrzms lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ru.Mrtn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|2
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|San Francisco
|020
|001
|000—3
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|010—2
E_C.Taylor (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_B.Crawford (9), Bellinger (14). HR_Muncy (17).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Beede W,1-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|5
|7
|S.Dyson H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson H,15
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Will.Smith S,19-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Maeda L,7-4
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|J.Urias
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Ferguson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Y.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:11. A_42,479 (56,000).
