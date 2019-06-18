Listen Live Sports

Giants 3, Dodgers 2

June 18, 2019 1:34 am
 
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 Pderson lf 4 0 1 0
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 Garlick ph 1 0 0 0
Sndoval 1b 2 0 1 0 Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0
Austin ph-lf 1 1 0 0 Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Freese ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 3 1 1 0
Belt lf-1b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 3 1 2 1
Vogt c 3 1 0 0 C.Tylor ss 4 0 0 1
Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 2 A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0
Pillar rf 4 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0
Beede p 2 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Solano ph 0 0 0 0 J.Trner ph 1 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Maeda p 2 0 1 0
Ystrzms lf 0 0 0 0 J.Urias p 0 0 0 0
Ru.Mrtn c 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 3 2 Totals 32 2 5 2
San Francisco 020 001 000—3
Los Angeles 010 000 010—2

E_C.Taylor (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_B.Crawford (9), Bellinger (14). HR_Muncy (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Beede W,1-2 6 3 1 1 5 7
S.Dyson H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Watson H,15 1 2 1 1 0 0
Will.Smith S,19-19 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Maeda L,7-4 5 3 2 2 2 4
J.Urias 1 0 1 0 2 1
Ferguson 2 0 0 0 1 3
Y.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:11. A_42,479 (56,000).

