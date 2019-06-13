Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 4, Padres 2

June 13, 2019 12:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Naylor lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Machado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .240
Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .285
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .181
c-Renfroe ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Lucchesi p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .050
a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Myers ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .219
Margot cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .228
Totals 32 2 5 2 4 9
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Solano 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .270
Belt 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .250
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .234
Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Austin lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pillar rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .214
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Duggar cf 3 2 2 0 0 1 .241
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Yastrzemski lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Totals 32 4 8 4 2 10
San Diego 001 010 000—2 5 3
San Francisco 010 020 10x—4 8 1

a-struck out for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-struck out for Watson in the 8th. c-doubled for Hedges in the 9th. d-walked for Diaz in the 9th.

E_Tatis Jr. (5), Naylor (2), Erlin (1), Crawford (7). LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 6. 2B_Naylor (3), Hosmer (10), Renfroe (10), Solano (2). HR_Pillar (7), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Naylor (12), Hosmer (39), Solano 2 (5), Longoria (26), Pillar (29).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Reyes, Margot 2); San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Posey). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; San Francisco 3 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Tatis Jr., Naylor. GIDP_Reyes.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Belt).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, L, 5-4 6 5 3 2 2 6 90 4.11
Erlin 2-3 2 1 0 0 2 15 3.99
Diaz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 2-1 6 4 2 2 3 6 88 3.97
Dyson, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.61
Watson, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70
Smith, S, 16-16 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 2.02

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:52. A_31,188 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.