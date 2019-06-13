Giants 4, Padres 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Naylor lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Machado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .240 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .285 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .181 c-Renfroe ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Lucchesi p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .050 a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Myers ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Margot cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .228 Totals 32 2 5 2 4 9

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Solano 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .270 Belt 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .250 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .234 Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Austin lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pillar rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .214 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Duggar cf 3 2 2 0 0 1 .241 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Yastrzemski lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Totals 32 4 8 4 2 10

San Diego 001 010 000—2 5 3 San Francisco 010 020 10x—4 8 1

a-struck out for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-struck out for Watson in the 8th. c-doubled for Hedges in the 9th. d-walked for Diaz in the 9th.

E_Tatis Jr. (5), Naylor (2), Erlin (1), Crawford (7). LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 6. 2B_Naylor (3), Hosmer (10), Renfroe (10), Solano (2). HR_Pillar (7), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Naylor (12), Hosmer (39), Solano 2 (5), Longoria (26), Pillar (29).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Reyes, Margot 2); San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Posey). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; San Francisco 3 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Tatis Jr., Naylor. GIDP_Reyes.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Belt).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, L, 5-4 6 5 3 2 2 6 90 4.11 Erlin 2-3 2 1 0 0 2 15 3.99 Diaz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 2-1 6 4 2 2 3 6 88 3.97 Dyson, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.61 Watson, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70 Smith, S, 16-16 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 2.02

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:52. A_31,188 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.