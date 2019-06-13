Giants 4, Padres 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Naylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|c-Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Myers ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|4
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Austin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pillar rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Duggar cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Yastrzemski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|2
|10
|San Diego
|001
|010
|000—2
|5
|3
|San Francisco
|010
|020
|10x—4
|8
|1
a-struck out for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-struck out for Watson in the 8th. c-doubled for Hedges in the 9th. d-walked for Diaz in the 9th.
E_Tatis Jr. (5), Naylor (2), Erlin (1), Crawford (7). LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 6. 2B_Naylor (3), Hosmer (10), Renfroe (10), Solano (2). HR_Pillar (7), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Naylor (12), Hosmer (39), Solano 2 (5), Longoria (26), Pillar (29).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Reyes, Margot 2); San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Posey). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; San Francisco 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Tatis Jr., Naylor. GIDP_Reyes.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Belt).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, L, 5-4
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|6
|90
|4.11
|Erlin
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.99
|Diaz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 2-1
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|88
|3.97
|Dyson, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.61
|Watson, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.70
|Smith, S, 16-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.02
Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:52. A_31,188 (41,915).
