Giants 5, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.344
|Braun lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.280
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Perez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Shaw ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|1
|7
|7
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Belt lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Sandoval 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Pillar rf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Yastrzemski lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pomeranz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|1
|4
|Milwaukee
|001
|010
|010—3
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|210
|20x—5
|10
|1
a-popped out for Albers in the 6th. b-walked for Claudio in the 8th. c-grounded out for Dyson in the 8th.
E_Moustakas (3), Crawford (7). LOB_Milwaukee 11, San Francisco 4. 2B_Sandoval (14). HR_Sandoval (9), off Davies; Pillar (8), off Davies; Yastrzemski (2), off Claudio. RBIs_Yelich (55), Yastrzemski 2 (7), Pillar (30), Sandoval 2 (25). SB_Cain (7), Yelich (15), Pillar 2 (8). S_Pomeranz.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Arcia, Moustakas, Cain 2, Grandal, Braun); San Francisco 3 (Posey, Sandoval, Crawford). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Braun, Panik, Solano. GIDP_Perez, Braun, Crawford, Solano.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Arcia, Perez), (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar); San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Panik, Sandoval), (Panik, Belt), (Belt, Crawford).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 7-1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|68
|2.60
|Albers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Claudio
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.97
|Burnes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz, W, 2-6
|5
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|93
|6.43
|Moronta, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.03
|Dyson, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.53
|Melancon, H, 4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|30
|3.49
|Smith, S, 17-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|1.95
Pomeranz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Albers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-1, Moronta 1-0. WP_Melancon. PB_Posey (1).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Libka.
T_3:01. A_35,106 (41,915).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.