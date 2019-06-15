Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 5, Brewers 3

June 15, 2019 1:56 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Yelich rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .344
Braun lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 3 1 .280
Moustakas 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .280
Perez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .197
Arcia ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .252
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .103
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Shaw ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Totals 34 3 8 1 7 7
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Belt lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .251
Sandoval 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .289
Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Pillar rf 3 2 3 1 0 0 .224
Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Yastrzemski lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .228
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Totals 31 5 10 5 1 4
Milwaukee 001 010 010—3 8 1
San Francisco 000 210 20x—5 10 1

a-popped out for Albers in the 6th. b-walked for Claudio in the 8th. c-grounded out for Dyson in the 8th.

E_Moustakas (3), Crawford (7). LOB_Milwaukee 11, San Francisco 4. 2B_Sandoval (14). HR_Sandoval (9), off Davies; Pillar (8), off Davies; Yastrzemski (2), off Claudio. RBIs_Yelich (55), Yastrzemski 2 (7), Pillar (30), Sandoval 2 (25). SB_Cain (7), Yelich (15), Pillar 2 (8). S_Pomeranz.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Arcia, Moustakas, Cain 2, Grandal, Braun); San Francisco 3 (Posey, Sandoval, Crawford). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Braun, Panik, Solano. GIDP_Perez, Braun, Crawford, Solano.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Arcia, Perez), (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar); San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Panik, Sandoval), (Panik, Belt), (Belt, Crawford).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, L, 7-1 5 6 3 3 1 2 68 2.60
Albers 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.50
Claudio 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 4.97
Burnes 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 9.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz, W, 2-6 5 5 2 0 3 5 93 6.43
Moronta, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.03
Dyson, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 0 11 2.53
Melancon, H, 4 1 2 1 1 2 0 30 3.49
Smith, S, 17-17 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 1.95

Pomeranz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Albers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-1, Moronta 1-0. WP_Melancon. PB_Posey (1).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Libka.

T_3:01. A_35,106 (41,915).

        Federal employees perceive more harassment, discrimination in recent years, MSPB says

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.