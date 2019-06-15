Giants 5, Brewers 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Yelich rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .344 Braun lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 3 1 .280 Moustakas 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Perez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .197 Arcia ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .252 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .103 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Shaw ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Totals 34 3 8 1 7 7

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Belt lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .251 Sandoval 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .289 Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Pillar rf 3 2 3 1 0 0 .224 Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Yastrzemski lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .228 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Totals 31 5 10 5 1 4

Milwaukee 001 010 010—3 8 1 San Francisco 000 210 20x—5 10 1

a-popped out for Albers in the 6th. b-walked for Claudio in the 8th. c-grounded out for Dyson in the 8th.

E_Moustakas (3), Crawford (7). LOB_Milwaukee 11, San Francisco 4. 2B_Sandoval (14). HR_Sandoval (9), off Davies; Pillar (8), off Davies; Yastrzemski (2), off Claudio. RBIs_Yelich (55), Yastrzemski 2 (7), Pillar (30), Sandoval 2 (25). SB_Cain (7), Yelich (15), Pillar 2 (8). S_Pomeranz.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Arcia, Moustakas, Cain 2, Grandal, Braun); San Francisco 3 (Posey, Sandoval, Crawford). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Braun, Panik, Solano. GIDP_Perez, Braun, Crawford, Solano.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Arcia, Perez), (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar); San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Panik, Sandoval), (Panik, Belt), (Belt, Crawford).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 7-1 5 6 3 3 1 2 68 2.60 Albers 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.50 Claudio 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 4.97 Burnes 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 9.00 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz, W, 2-6 5 5 2 0 3 5 93 6.43 Moronta, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.03 Dyson, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 0 11 2.53 Melancon, H, 4 1 2 1 1 2 0 30 3.49 Smith, S, 17-17 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 1.95

Pomeranz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Albers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-1, Moronta 1-0. WP_Melancon. PB_Posey (1).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Libka.

T_3:01. A_35,106 (41,915).

