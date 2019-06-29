Giants 6, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258 J.Dyson cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .260 Marte 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .292 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287 Lamb 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .208 c-Walker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .259 C.Kelly c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .282 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 e-Locastro ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Totals 38 3 11 3 2 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .221 Yastrzemski rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .240 Posey c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .241 Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .311 Crawford ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .226 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Panik 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Austin ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .196 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Vogt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 6 12 5 3 2

Arizona 000 101 001—3 11 1 San Francisco 011 011 20x—6 12 0

a-struck out for M.Kelly in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moronta in the 6th. c-popped out for Lamb in the 8th. d-doubled for Watson in the 8th. e-walked for Godley in the 9th.

E_Jones (4). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_Peralta (24), Escobar (18), C.Kelly (15), Posey (16), Crawford 2 (15), Vogt (11). HR_Dickerson (2), off M.Kelly. RBIs_J.Dyson (18), Lamb (3), Ahmed (35), Posey 2 (20), Dickerson 2 (14), Austin (17). S_Sandoval.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Marte, Peralta, Ahmed 2, Vargas); San Francisco 8 (Belt 2, Yastrzemski, Sandoval 3, Pillar, Panik). RISP_Arizona 4 for 17; San Francisco 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Lamb, Yastrzemski, Austin. GIDP_Pillar.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Marte, Lamb), (McFarland, Ahmed, Escobar).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, L, 7-8 5 7 3 3 1 2 76 4.00 McFarland 1 2-3 4 3 3 2 0 24 6.28 Andriese 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.75 Godley 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 6.72 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 3-2 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 3 91 3.86 Moronta, H, 8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.60 S.Dyson, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.61 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.48 Smith 1 2 1 1 1 2 32 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-1, Moronta 1-0. WP_McFarland, Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:07. A_35,391 (41,915).

