Giants 6, Diamondbacks 3

June 29, 2019 1:34 am
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258
J.Dyson cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .260
Marte 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .315
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .292
Escobar 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287
Lamb 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .208
c-Walker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .259
C.Kelly c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .282
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
e-Locastro ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Totals 38 3 11 3 2 6
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .221
Yastrzemski rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .240
Posey c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .241
Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .311
Crawford ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .226
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Panik 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Austin ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .196
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Vogt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 12 5 3 2
Arizona 000 101 001—3 11 1
San Francisco 011 011 20x—6 12 0

a-struck out for M.Kelly in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moronta in the 6th. c-popped out for Lamb in the 8th. d-doubled for Watson in the 8th. e-walked for Godley in the 9th.

E_Jones (4). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_Peralta (24), Escobar (18), C.Kelly (15), Posey (16), Crawford 2 (15), Vogt (11). HR_Dickerson (2), off M.Kelly. RBIs_J.Dyson (18), Lamb (3), Ahmed (35), Posey 2 (20), Dickerson 2 (14), Austin (17). S_Sandoval.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Marte, Peralta, Ahmed 2, Vargas); San Francisco 8 (Belt 2, Yastrzemski, Sandoval 3, Pillar, Panik). RISP_Arizona 4 for 17; San Francisco 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Lamb, Yastrzemski, Austin. GIDP_Pillar.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Marte, Lamb), (McFarland, Ahmed, Escobar).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, L, 7-8 5 7 3 3 1 2 76 4.00
McFarland 1 2-3 4 3 3 2 0 24 6.28
Andriese 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.75
Godley 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 6.72
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 3-2 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 3 91 3.86
Moronta, H, 8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.60
S.Dyson, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.61
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.48
Smith 1 2 1 1 1 2 32 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-1, Moronta 1-0. WP_McFarland, Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:07. A_35,391 (41,915).

