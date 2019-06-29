Giants 6, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|J.Dyson cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|c-Walker ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|e-Locastro ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|2
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Posey c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|5
|3
|2
|Arizona
|000
|101
|001—3
|11
|1
|San Francisco
|011
|011
|20x—6
|12
|0
a-struck out for M.Kelly in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moronta in the 6th. c-popped out for Lamb in the 8th. d-doubled for Watson in the 8th. e-walked for Godley in the 9th.
E_Jones (4). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_Peralta (24), Escobar (18), C.Kelly (15), Posey (16), Crawford 2 (15), Vogt (11). HR_Dickerson (2), off M.Kelly. RBIs_J.Dyson (18), Lamb (3), Ahmed (35), Posey 2 (20), Dickerson 2 (14), Austin (17). S_Sandoval.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Marte, Peralta, Ahmed 2, Vargas); San Francisco 8 (Belt 2, Yastrzemski, Sandoval 3, Pillar, Panik). RISP_Arizona 4 for 17; San Francisco 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Lamb, Yastrzemski, Austin. GIDP_Pillar.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Marte, Lamb), (McFarland, Ahmed, Escobar).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 7-8
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|76
|4.00
|McFarland
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|24
|6.28
|Andriese
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.75
|Godley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.72
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 3-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|91
|3.86
|Moronta, H, 8
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.60
|S.Dyson, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.61
|Watson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.48
|Smith
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-1, Moronta 1-0. WP_McFarland, Andriese.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:07. A_35,391 (41,915).
